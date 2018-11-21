

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Higher stock futures after a severe setback in the previous session, and a rebound in crude oil prices point to a positive start for U.S. stocks on Wednesday.



The market is also expected to react positively to media reports that suggest the Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini might be willing to compromise on a budget criticized by the European Union.



The European Commission is due to publish its assessment of Italy's draft budgetary plans later in the day.



Crude oil prices moved higher this morning, driven by the American Petroleum Institute's report late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies unexpectedly fell by about 1.5 million barrels for the week ended November 16. The API data did show that gasoline supplies climbed by 706,000 barrels while distillate stockpiles declined by 1.8 million barrels, sources said.



However, growth worries may continue to weigh on sentiment. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has forecast that global growth would slow from 3.7% this year to 3.5% in 2019 and 2020 due to trade tensions and higher interest rates.



The OECD, however, is of the view that the U.S. economy is likely to fare better than most other major economies. It also said that non-OECD countries might see a significant slowdown in growth as rate hikes by the Fed will result in capital outflows.



On Tuesday, stocks plunged sharply on growth concerns and on negative reaction to earnings reports from some top companies, including Target (TGT).



The Dow ended 2.2 percent down, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 declined by 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively.



Investors will be reacting to some corporate earnings reports. Deere & Co. (DE) reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. The farm equipment maker reported earnings of $2.30 per share. Revenue was up 18 percent, at $8.34 million.



In economic news, the Commerce Department will release the durable goods orders data for October, at 8:30AM ET.



Existing home sales data for October will be out at 10 AM ET.



The data on initial jobless claims is also due for release today, a day earlier due to Thanksgiving Day holiday tomorrow.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets finishing modestly higher while markets elsewhere across the region closed mostly lower on worries about corporate earnings and slowing global growth.



European stocks recovered from a near two-year low on Wednesday after media reports suggested that Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini might be willing to compromise on a budget criticized by the European Union.



