Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces New 'Cyber Munzday' Products

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has announced a variety of new products that will launch on the online holiday shopping day Cyber Monday.

Playfully nicknamed "Cyber Munzday," this annual online shopping celebration has been a successful sales day for Freeze Tag in year's past, particularly for their flagship game Munzee. Munzee launches at least one new product on this day each year.

"We're excited to kick off this year's Cyber Munzday celebration with a wide variety of new products we know our players will love," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "Set your smartphone alarm to remember this mega event starts at 12:00 PM CST on Monday, November 26th."

Munzee Advent Calendar:

This Munzee spin on a Christmas tradition will give players the opportunity to earn themed rewards each day in December leading up to the holiday. Although each day's item will be a secret, the Advent Calendar set will include virtual game pieces, hidden badge achievements, access to special discounts, in-game specials and more. The Munzee Advent Calendar will be on sale for $25 on Cyber Munzday and then the price will increase throughout the month of December.

Muru Pouch Creature Munzee:

The latest cuddly critter from the Pouch Creature Munzee line is the rockin' roller Muru. Muru is an earth Pouch Creature that travels around the world bouncing on regular Munzees and Earth Mystery Munzees. The Pouch Creatures line of products are based on set items in another Freeze Tag game, WallaBee . Muru, like Vesi and Tuli , also has the ability to evolve based on capture streaks. Similar to other Pouch Creatures and Mythological Munzees there will be a limited number of Muru Munzees released at various times on Cyber Munzday for $20 each.

Bowling Ball Munzee:

This all new addition to the gaming line of Munzees (which includes Rock, Paper, Scissor Munzees and Prize Wheel Munzees) is sure to knock a few pins loose. The Bowling Ball Munzee is a physical game piece that initiates a real-world mini game. When a player captures a Bowling Ball Munzee a new munzee type called "1st Roll" will be deployed nearby. When they scan that munzee the player can either earn a Strike or another munzee called "2nd Roll" will be deployed nearby for a chance to earn a Spare. Bowling Ball Munzees will come in sheets of 10 for $15 ($1.50 each) on Cyber Munzday, but will normally be $25 ($2.50 each).

New Myth Variants and Myth Upgrades:

Certain Mythological Munzees have been given a makeover. On Cyber Munzday new variants will be released for the Mermaid and Leprechaun Mythological Munzees. Players will have the option to convert their Mermaids into Hot Spring Mermaids (which bounce to Fire and Water Mystery Munzees) or Melusine Mermaids (which bounce to Air and Water Mystery Munzees). Leprechauns will be able to be converted into Goblin Leprechauns (which are attracted to Jewel Munzees) and Dwarf Leprechauns (which are attracted to Clan Weapon Munzees). These variants are only available to Myths that have been "Upgraded" and players can only change the type once. Myth Upgrades, which usually cost $5 per Myth, will be on sale during Cyber Munzday for $4 each.

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/ .

