

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 17 and durable goods orders for October have been released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. After these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback changed little against the pound, it fell slightly against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was trading at 1.1415 against the euro, 1.2804 against the pound, 0.9934 against the franc and 112.93 against the yen around 8:32 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX