

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged higher in the week ended November 17th.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 224,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 221,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 215,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous week.



