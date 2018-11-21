Friends of Zion Museum Founder Dr. Mike Evans Honored with "Lion of Jerusalem" Award at Diplomatic Summit

JERUSALEM, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Dr. Mike Evans was awarded the "Lion of Jerusalem" Award at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference. Evans is a prominent Christian Zionist journalist and the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem and the Jerusalem Prayer Team.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788117/Lion_of_Jerusalem_Award.jpg )



The "Lion of Jerusalem" Award was presented to Dr. Mike Evans by newly-elected Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion and CEO of The Jerusalem Post Ronit Hassin-Hochman. Evans accepted the award in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked, Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post Yaakov Katz, Chairman of Israeli Discount Bank Dr. Joseph Bachar and many others.

Dr. Mike Evans has spent over 40 years defending the State of Israel and building bridges for her all over the world. He is the Founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, which just passed 52 million pro-Israel followers on Facebook, making it one of the largest Pro-Israel social media pages in the world. Since its opening in 2015, the FOZ museum has hosted more than 200,000 visitors, including 127 diplomats, 64 ambassadors as well as several presidents and prime ministers.

He serves on the Trump Faith Initiative and awarded the "Friend of Zion" Award upon President Donald J. Trump for "courageously and historically moving the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Israel's eternal capital Jerusalem." Evans has also met with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, Emirati Crown Prince Muhammed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in an effort to increase their relations with the State of Israel and promote regional cooperation. Evans is a New York Times bestselling author with 92 published books.

The Friends of Zion Museum has announced it will open a new exhibit honoring American President Donald J. Trump as an honor for standing by Israel and for a true commitment to the United States-Israel relationship.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is a $100 million-dollar project, which is currently building a think tank, research center, Ambassador Institute and an online university, all of which is being utilized to help educate Pro-Israel supporters around the world about Israel's history, challenges and achievements. According to Dr. Evans: "The achievement of 50 million online members has come through the FOZ Museum's ability to reach out to people all over the world and transform them into friends of Israel."

The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference was held at the Waldorf-Astoria and includes many of today's leading politicians, diplomats, journalists, businesspeople and other global leaders.