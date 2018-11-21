EuroSite Power joins London Stock Exchange Group's ELITE

MACCLESFIELD, England, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCPK: EUSP, the "Company") an On-Site Utility solutions provider, offering clean electricity, heat, hot water and cooling solutions to healthcare, hospitality, housing and leisure centers in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe, today announced that it had joined London Stock Exchange Group's international business support and capital raising ecosystem, ELITE. Over 150 UK companies make up the 1000 strong international ELITE community of companies, in addition to advisers and investors.

Speaking at last week's welcome meeting, Umerah Akram, Head of ELITE UK, London Stock Exchange said "I am excited to present the latest group of UK companies to join ELITE, a clear demonstration of the country's ability to grow great businesses. These companies drive innovation, employment, and create opportunities for us all."

"ELITE is committed to giving the British business stars of the future the very best chance to succeed, providing them with access to appropriate expertise and capital. It is a unique, strong community of the best and most dynamic entrepreneurs, advisers, investors and business school academics from the UK, Europe and around the world."

Commenting on EuroSite Power's admission to the ELITE programme, Chief Executive Officer Dr Elias Samaras said, "Since 2012 only 1000 companies have been accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group to complete the ELITE programme. The fact that EuroSite Power have been accepted on to the programme is testament that our hard work has attracted attention. I now look forward to using ELITE as a platform from which to grow our business internationally."

About ELITE

ELITE is a full-service programme designed to help ambitious companies prepare and structure for the next stage of growth through the access to long term financing opportunities. It is a unique offering for scale-ups across Europe and beyond, providing a comprehensive training programme and extensive access to the business and financial community. The ELITE Funding platform, launched in 2017, will also help streamline the capital raising process for ELITE companies.

For further information ELITE, the companies and the full list of partners, please go to: www.elite-network.com

About EuroSite Power

The Company provides institutional, commercial and small industrial facilities with clean, reliable power, cooling, heat and hot water at lower costs than charged by conventional energy suppliers - without any capital or start-up costs to the energy user. More information can be found at www.eurositepower.co.uk.

