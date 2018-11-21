Oman Fitness Services Market is Expected to Reach OMR 22 Million by 2022 Owing to Exceptional Growth in Number of Fitness Services Providers and Rise in Female Membership: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

It is expected that by 2022, the contribution of female membership revenue would grow at a CAGR of close to 16% due to rise in the number of women specific fitness centres in Oman . There share in the overall market would expand by 10%. Various new players would enter the market to tap the opportunity while many of the existing players would open women specific fitness centres.

Growth in Oman Fitness Services market will be facilitated by the rising number of obese population, increasing demand for personal training, expanding geographical presence of major fitness centers, diversifying services portfolio and others. Increase in health awareness and lifestyle changes would supplement growth in the market. Many new services and new technologies are expected to be launched in the forecast period having a positive impact on demand for fitness services. The future share of female population in the Oman fitness service revenue is expected to increase substantially at a double digit CAGR. The scenario is improving for females because of the changing mindset and improving socio economic norms. More female participation is expected owing to rising lifestyle diseases and health concerns amongst women.

Similarly, due to increasing number of organized centers, expansion of existing centers and entry of more number of international players in the market, the share of organized sector fitness centers in terms of total number of fitness centers will almost double by 2022E. Number of fitness services centers in unorganized sector, on the other hand, is expected to increase by more than 20% from 2017 to 2022E. The household consumption expenditure is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 4% while population will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the next 5 years. The various market growth catalysts considered are entry of foreign players, increased focus towards services diversification, exploring various untapped regions, focus towards marketing and entry of more foreign players with already established brand image.

Ken Research in its latest study, The report titled, " Oman Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Gym Membership and Personal Training, by Region (Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Ad Dakhiliyah, Dhofar and Muscat), by Gender and by Membership Subscription (Annual, 6 months, 3 months, 1 month) " , suggests that the demand for fitness services would continue to grow owing to imbalanced work life, increasing diseases such as heart problems, diabetes, and asthma among the population, boost in personal training requirement and expansion of fitness services centres, in both organized and unorganized sector.

Key Segments Covered

Market Segmentation by Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized)

By Revenue Stream

By Membership subscription

By Region (Organizes & Unorganized)

By Gym Type (For Organized)

Market Segmentation By Gender (Male & Female)

Market Segmentation By Revenue Stream (Membership Subscription & Personal Training)

Market Segmentation By Membership Subscription (12 Months, 6 Months, 3 Months and 1 month)

Market Segmentation By Region (Al Batinah north, Al Batinah south, Ad Dakhiliyah, Dhofar and Muscat )

Key Target Audience

Women Fitness Service Centers

Mixed Fitness Service Centers

Major Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Investors

Personal Training Certification Institutes.

Companies Covered:

Oman Organized Fitness Services Providers:

Flex Fitness

Horizon Fitness

JN Fitness

Gold's Gym

Elite Gym

Premedion Premium Club

The Wellness Center

Fitness Lounge

Knock Out Gym

Fit Body

UFC Gym

Women's Gym:

Jasmine For Her

VivaFit

Sky Gym

Curves

Oman Unorganized Fitness Services Providers:

Blue Dragon (Men Only Club)

Marinas Fitness Center

Go Fit Gym

Champions Gym

Ruwi Gym

Yanqul Gym

Extreme Fitness (Men Only)

Blue City Gym (Men Only)

Al Piroh Gym (Men Only)

Oasis Health Club

Legend Crew Studio

Al Mardaf (Ladies club)

Alpha Lounge

Wijdan Fitness

WeSee Fitness

