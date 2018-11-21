Around US$1 billion is expected to be raised in the sale of up to 30% of Sterling & Wilson's solar engineering arm. The funds will come from a pre-listing stake sale followed by an initial public offering (IPO), and will be used to reduce the debt of the 153-year-old conglomerate.From pv magazine India The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, led by reclusive billionaire Pallonji Mistry, plans to raise around US$1 billion by selling an up to 30% stake in the solar engineering arm of Sterling & Wilson. Investment talks are said to be underway with overseas multilateral agencies and sovereign funds, and pre-IPO ...

