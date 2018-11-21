Referring to the bulletin from Nexstim Plc's extra general meeting, held on November 21, 2018, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:30. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 26, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: NXTMS --------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split 1:30 --------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: FI4000102678 --------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 23, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: FI4000354162 --------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 26, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split with redemption, please contact the Company's Certified Adviser Sisu Partners Oy, +358405554727, and for information about the settlement, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.