IRYStec Software Inc.: IRYStec Signs Representation in Japan with Ryoden

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2018, the world leader in perceptual display processing technology, announced today that it has signed a representative agreement with Ryoden. Ryoden's global expansion of its components and software solutions have enabled them to be a prominent electronics supplier in Japan, highly capable of leading IRYStec's efforts to enter the Japanese automotive and consumer display device markets.

"Ryoden's vast experience and senior level relationships in both the Automotive OEM and tier 1 customer base along with their strong sales and technical presence across the whole of Japan will enable us to grow the adoption of our Perceptual Display Platform technology.", said Simon Morris, CEO of IRYStec

"We can see the need for perceptual display processing technology to enhance the display device experience especially for automotive displays where visibility of the display in sun light can be a safety concern. We are looking forward to growing a rewarding partnership with IRYStec." said Kazuhide Ichiki, General Manager Device System Ryoden.

Ryoden Corporation

The greatest strength of Ryoden - a solutions provider - exists in its partners or its customers. The suppliers and customers that the Ryoden Group has come across in its history to date number more than 2,000 companies. The experience and know-how and the various and vast information acquired from all these companies are some of Ryoden's most valuable assets. Ryoden will provide new products, technologies and systems - in short, new solutions - to all its partners.

Additional information is available at http://www.ryoden.co.jp/en/ .

IRYStec Software Inc.

In the near future all displays will be perceptual displays thanks to IRYStec Software Inc.which is leading the development of perceptual display processing technology for display device manufacturers. Providing Perceptual Display Platform (PDP) embedded software solutions, IRYStec enables consumer device and automotive OEMs to significantly improve their display device viewing experience, improved perceived visibility, reduced eye strain, reduced power consumed and cost. Look for the first perceptual display devices enabled by IRYStec's PDP software products, MOBILEvue and DRIVEvue, in vehicles and consumer devices in 2018 and 2019.