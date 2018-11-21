Long Island Capital Alliance to Hold Cannabis Capital Forum on December 7, 2018

Keynote Speakers: BDS Analytics to Provide a Data-Driven Overview of the Cannabis Industry; and Viridian Capital Advisors to Review the Cannabis Investment Market

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ('LICA'), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced the program for its Cannabis Capital Forum to be held on Friday, December 7, 2018, including the keynote speakers, presenting companies and investor and industry panelists. The capital forum will feature

presentations by companies, including several Long Island and New York-based enterprises, which are building business in the rapidly growing state-legal cannabis industry; and

a discussion with investor panelists representing several of the leading cannabis industry investment funds.

Seven companies in the cannabis sector will present their business plans to an audience that will include venture capital firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and angel and high net worth investors. Each of the companies selected by LICA for presentation at the capital forum possesses significant prospects for explosive growth in the booming cannabis industry. A panel of industry investment professionals will review the presentations, offer their insights on the presenters' prospects for success and provide expert commentary on investment conditions in the cannabis sector. Neil M. Kaufman, LICA's chairman and one of the leading corporate cannabis lawyers in the US, will moderate the investor panel, and also host a roundtable discussion with several prominent New York State-licensed medical cannabis companies.

Cannabis Capital Forum on December 7, 2018 -- Participants

Keynote Speakers:

Jamul Jadamba, on behalf of BDS Analytics, the leading cannabis industry data analytics firm, will provide a data-driven overview of the US and regional cannabis industry. BDS Analytics provides the emerging cannabis industry the kind of sophisticated, sales-based data that is common in more established industries, enabling market research and consumer behavior to drive decision-making for new product development, inventory and branding.

Harrison Phillips, Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC, a leading cannabis industry investment bank which also publishes the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker and the Viridian Cannabis Stock Index, will describe the red-hot cannabis industry investment and merger and acquisition trends. Mr. Phillips leads Viridian's data collection and analysis projects.

Presenting Companies

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN): Developer of a unique DNA-based technology for tracking cannabis. Based in Stony Brook, New York.

T.O. Global LLC: Developer of a nationwide cannabis wellness brand and state-licensed facilities based on technology licensed from Tikun Olam, the leading Israeli medical cannabis company. Based in New York, New York.

The Blinc Group, LLC: Developing a proprietary line of vape products based on its experience as a consulting firm for a wide range of industry entrants regarding their vape and related brands and sources. Based in New York, New York.

Airo Brands, Inc.: Distributes superior branded, technologically advanced consumer cannabis and CBD products, including a revolutionary closed vaporizer and cartridge system. Based in Staten Island, New York.

First Jersey Cannabis Corporation: Conducting a Reg A+ offering to finance its acquisition of southern New Jersey cultivation facilities to exploit the anticipated opportunities in the New Jersey market upon legalization and licensing. Based in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.

Healthy Edibles Inc.: Developing leader in CBD-infused food and beverage products, including a sports nutritional line. Based in Bohemia, New York.

Aromafloria: Markets and sells a line of hemp-derived CBD health and beauty aid products. Based in Huntington, New York.

Panel of Investors:

The following investment/industry professionals will participate in the investor panel at the Cannabis Capital Forum, which will be moderated by Neil M. Kaufman, the Chairman of LICA:

Jon Trauben, Altitude Investment Partners: Jon is a partner in Altitude Investment Partners, a leading cannabis investment fund. With a 25-year record as a seasoned commercial and real estate, capital markets and finance executive, he brings a wealth of experience and management expertise as a cannabis investor, association member, mentor and board member to several of his fund's portfolio companies. Jon has held senior positions on Wall Street while at Barclays, Credit Suisse, Cantor Fitzgerald and Hunt Companies where he was a business leader, lender, trader and investor. While at Barclays and Credit Suisse he was a Managing Director and senior member of the real estate finance groups and was involved in more than $50 billion of transaction

Sean Stiefel, Navy Capital: Sean founded Navy Capital in 2014, where he manages a long/short portfolio focused on the Global Cannabis Sector. The Navy Capital Green Fund was the first US based Long/Short Equity Fund dedicated to cannabis investing. Prior to founding Navy Capital, Sean was a research analyst and trader for Northwoods Capital Management Partners, a global long/short fund with a fundamental value and special situations investment strategy. Sean had previously served as an associate within an equity long/short fund at Millennium Partners, and he began his career as an equities trading analyst for Barclays Capital. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business. Sean has appeared on CNBC, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times.

Jeffrey E. Finkle, Viridian Members Fund: Jeff is a co-founder of the Viridian Members Fund, the first member-managed fund in the cannabis industry. He is also a Managing Member of Viridian Ventures and serves as Chairman of the Evaluation Committee and Treasurer of the ARC Angel Fund. He has been a venture investor for ten years, an angel investor for eight years. Jeff was named one of the "25 Angel Investors in New York You Need to Know" by AlleyWatch in 2014. Jeff has been actively advising startups at Reitler Advisory Group and publishes insights to his blog www.finkabout.it. He is a frequent panelist, speaker, and judge on venture investing and pitch competitions in New York.

Tamara Totah, The Flatiron Venture Group: Tamara is the CEO of the Flatiron Venture Group, an investment fund focused on the cannabis industry. As a serial entrepreneur who started her career in private equity, Tamara brings years of operational experience combined with an investor's perspective.

