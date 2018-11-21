

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bipartisan leadership of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee wrote a letter urging President Donald Trump to ascertain if Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.



Senators Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote the letter as Trump defended his decision not to hold the Saudi rulers accountable for Khashoggi's killing, arguing that maintaining strategic ties with Saudi Arabia was in the best interest of the United States, and necessary to keep the global oil prices down.



Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who had been living in the United States, has not been seen since he entered a Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.



The Turkish Government alleges that Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder of Khashoggi, who has been a thorn in the eye of the conservative Saudi regime, and had called for free expression in the Kingdom.



US media have reported that the CIA believes the powerful prince is behind the murder of the 59-year-old journalist.



Saudi Arabia has blamed Khashoggi's death on rogue agents but denied claims that the crown prince had knowledge of the operation.



In the letter to Trump, the Senators triggered a second investigation under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.



Under the 2016 Act, the President, upon receipt of a letter from the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, must decide within 120 days whether to impose sanctions on any foreign person he determines is responsible for extrajudicial killing, torture, or other gross violation of human rights against Khashoggi.



This is the second letter from the Senate triggering a Global Magnitsky investigation.



On October 10, a bipartisan group of top US Senators had written to the President asking him to order an investigation into the whereabouts of Khashoggi, and impose sanctions against anyone found responsible for his killing. The first letter did not specifically name the Crown Prince.



In a statement Tuesday making it clear why he will stand with the Saudi Arabian monarchy, Trump said, 'The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region'.



Trump also acknowledged, 'it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event - maybe he did and maybe he didn't.'



He noted that Saudi Arabia, the second largest oil producing nation in the world, 'have worked closely with us and have been very responsive to my requests to keeping oil prices at reasonable levels - so important for the world'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX