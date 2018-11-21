MDNA Life Sciences Inc: MDNA Life Sciences Agrees Licensing Deal with Aspire Pharma Ltd for the Mitomic(R) Prostate Test in the UK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / MDNA Life Sciences Inc. (MDNA), the molecular diagnostics company revolutionizing the development of liquid biopsy biomarkers based on the mitochondrial genome, announced today that it has agreed a licensing deal with Aspire Pharma Ltd. (Aspire) in the UK for the Mitomic® Prostate Test (MPT™). On the heels of recent news that MDNA's CE marked MPT™ Real-Time PCR kit is now commercially available, this is the first international partner to be announced by MDNA and is the start of the global roll-out of MPT™through a growing network of distribution partners.

The test needs only a simple blood sample to be taken which is then processed in a clinical laboratory using MDNA's proprietary CE-IVD kit. MPT™ is the world's first blood test to use a unique biomarker that is independent of PSA and age and to be made available in a simple real-time PCR format. The test delivers unparalleled performance for the detection of clinically significant prostate cancer.

Currently, prostate cancer screening is heavily reliant on the measurement of PSA levels, which can give notoriously high false-positive results. This leads to millions of men being wrongly referred for prostate biopsy. With a 92% sensitivity, MPT™ can accurately determine whether clinically significant prostate cancer is present, so men can be referred for immediate medical intervention. MPT™ also has a higher than 99% negative predictive value which means that men with a negative MPT result can safely delay or avoid an invasive prostate biopsy as there is a very low probability that significant cancer would be found.

"We are proud to announce our new partnership with Aspire, and excited to be working with their seasoned team. Aspire's complementary product portfolio, extensive regulatory experience, and strong relationships with key hospitals and urologists in the UK make them an ideal strategic partner for us." said Chris Mitton, CEO of MDNA Life Sciences. "The forthcoming launch of MPT™ with Aspire will expand access to our novel technology and bring significant advances to the way clinicians in the UK approach prostate cancer screening."

Graham Fraser-Pye, Managing Director of Aspire added, "We take great pride in the fact that we are working alongside MDNA Life Sciences to bring this exciting new test to the UK market. Diagnosis of prostate cancer has, until now, been lagging behind other cancers and we believe that with the launch and subsequent further use of this test, that will no longer be the case."

About Aspire Pharma Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Aspire Pharma Ltd is a British pharmaceutical company supplying a mix of innovative branded and generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices, OTC products and diagnostics, across multiple therapeutic classes. Recently listed as one of the top ten fastest growing companies in the sector, Aspire Pharma products continue to provide significant clinical solutions for UK patients, while delivering meaningful economic benefits for the National Health Service. For further information on Aspire Pharma, its vision, people and products, visit www.aspirepharma.co.uk.

About MDNA Life Sciences Inc.

MDNA Life Sciences, Inc. - www.mdnalifesciences.com - is leading the development of molecular diagnostic tests using its proprietary Mitomic Technology™ platform that exploits the unique biological characteristics of mitochondrial DNA. This innovative platform is a highly effective system for biomarker discovery, early disease detection, monitoring, risk assessment and therapeutic targeting. It has led to the discovery of numerous novel and proprietary biomarkers for a multitude of cancers and other diseases.

The Company is applying its expertise in mitochondrial genomics to develop an extensive and proprietary portfolio of blood-based molecular tests for conditions that are currently dependent on poor or absent screening tests or invasive procedures for detection. Following the successful development of the prostate test, work on tests for endometriosis and ovarian cancer is at an advanced stage and biomarkers have been identified for other cancers such as lung, breast, uterine, cervical, bladder, colorectal, and melanoma.

