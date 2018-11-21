Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2018) - AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSX: ACI) ("ACI") today announced that, further to its recently completed initial public offering (the "IPO") of 16,500,000 of its common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $14.50 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"), the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 2,475,000 Common Shares (the "Over-Allotment Option") at the Offering Price was exercised in full for additional gross proceeds of approximately $36 million, which the net proceeds thereof being used to repay in full the over-allotment note issued to AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") in connection with the IPO.

The Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ACI".

The underwriting syndicate was jointly led by RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc. and included CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

With the Over-Allotment Option exercised in full and the over-allotment note repaid in full, AltaGas holds approximately 36.8 percent of ACI's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction outside Canada. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities of ACI have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or except pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

About ACI

ACI is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. ACI serves approximately 130,000 customers, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably. For more information visit: www.altagascanada.ca.



