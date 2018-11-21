Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2018) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST), ("FluroTech" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has submitted its letter of intention to submit saliva-based roadside drug screening equipment for approval evaluation in early 2019 to the Drugs and Driving Committee ("DDC"), a committee within the Canadian Society of Forensic Science. The role of the DDC is to act as an advisory body to the Department of Justice with respect to issues of drug impaired driving. The DDC makes vital recommendations for the selection of the devices the police forces may use for roadside impairment testing for 9-tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"), methamphetamines and cocaine. FluroTech has designed a device to meet the requirements of the DDC and will actively work to ensure the product meets their current and future needs.

"Since August, the Company has accelerated its development efforts for its roadside testing device. Prototyping is well underway and the Company has successfully designed test kits to meet the objectives of law enforcement. Importantly, the test kits are being designed to address the issue of controlling the saliva interferences that are causing technical difficulties for many of the devices on the market," commented Dr. Elmar Prenner, Chief Technology Officer at FluroTech. "We are confident we will have a best in class roadside device to submit to the DDC in early 2019."

It is anticipated that FluroTech's roadside testing device, which can also be used in industrial testing, will produce accurate results to the parts per million in a wide range of ambient temperatures. The testing process has a short wait time, with saliva swabs being completed in under five minutes and sample analysis in under eight minutes. Additionally, the device has been designed for ease of use requiring minimal training, and is durable, allowing for use in police vehicle settings.

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST)

FluroTech is a technology and marketing company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis industry. FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples. Using the technology that was developed at the University of Calgary in conjunction with the University of Alberta, FluroTech has developed a two-part solution comprising an instrument called the CompleTest and consumable testing kits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about current and future submissions to the DDC and the timing thereof, design specifications of the roadside testing device anticipated performance of the roadside testing device and the future performance of the Company.

The Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions and regulatory and other risks associated with the cannabis industry in general, failure to achieve patent protection and failure to meet certain timelines for commercialization. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

