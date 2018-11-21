PriceRunner Compares Prices for 100 Million Offers in Milliseconds Powered by GigaSpaces In-memory Computing Platform

NEW YORK, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, a leading in-memory real-time analytics platform for instant insights to action, announced today that Swedish-based PriceRunner has successfully deployed its price comparison site, powered by GigaSpaces XAP In-Memory Computing Platform. PriceRunner, a leading price comparison site in the Nordics and UK, provides consumers impartial, real-time information on where to find the best deals. The solution leverages GigaSpaces always-on in-memory computing platform with Apache Kafka stream processing and Elasticsearch's search engine.

PriceRunner which receives prices from 18,000 different merchants and has 4.4 million unique visitors per month, selected GigaSpaces XAP in-memory computing platform as the core technology to support their strategy to become the number one price comparison service in the Nordics. PriceRunner's success is based on ensuring real-time comparisons for their customers especially at high peak periods such as the night before Black Friday. The XAP In-Memory Computing Platform provides a load-balanced environment that can flexibly and quickly scale out when necessary without compromising performance and speed.

"We are proud to partner with PriceRunner to help them achieve their goal of becoming the price comparison site of choice," said Shai Zmigrod, SVP Sales EMEA at GigaSpaces. "As we approach the busiest shopping season of the year, and PriceRunner expects ten times the normal amount of traffic, our platform can ensure the scalability, availability, low latency and high performance that PriceRunner needs to keep a competitive edge."

"Based on our successful deployment with GigaSpaces, we are looking towards enhancing our services with advanced analytics," said Roger Forsberg, CTO with PriceRunner. "Innovation is a key tenant of our strategy, and adoption of GigaSpaces InsightEdge real-time machine learning technology will highly differentiate our services by enabling us to run advanced analytics models on our hot data and instantly predict prices to improve the customer experience."

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides leading in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

More at http://www.gigaspaces.com and blog.gigaspaces.com.

