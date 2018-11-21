ResellerClub Announces Black Friday Discounts on Web Hosting, Launches Plesk VPS Hosting

NEW YORK, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ResellerClub, a part of Endurance International Group's family of brands and a provider of domains, web hosting and other web presence products announces discounts on web hosting, servers and domains as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. After an overwhelming response last year, ResellerClub is excited to bring back these offers for its customers.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683574/ResellerClub_Logo.jpg )



Here are the details of the discounts customers can enjoy:

Shared Hosting - Flat 55% off

Cloud Hosting - Flat 55% off

VPS Hosting - Flat 40% off

Reseller Hosting - Up to 50% off

WordPress Lite - Flat 30% off

WordPress Security Suite - Flat 20% off

Speaking about the sale, Sruthi Yalaka, AVP Marketing & Business Development at ResellerClub said, "Fresh off the success of Cloudbazaar, our annual flagship event where we had the chance to meet and interact with a bunch of our resellers, we're happy to announce some great offers for them. As part of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, we're offering up to 55% off on web hosting & servers and we also have some really good offers on domains and other products like email. In addition to this, as part of our vision to make ResellerClub a true marketplace for web professionals, we're pleased to announce the recent launch of Plesk VPS hosting on our platform. As part of this, we've tightly integrated the Plesk Panel with our VPS product. We're really excited to offer one of the most widely used hosting panels in the world and we believe this opens up even more options for our resellers. As a special treat, throughout the Black Friday Sale, we're offering Plesk VPS Hosting starting at just $6.99 and we're offering the basic 10-domain Plesk license for free."

The high-performance VPS variant, complete with SSD and Plesk is now available on the ResellerClub website. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is now live and will run till 27th November, 2018.

For more information on the sale, visit http://www.resellerclub.com.

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to Web Designers, Developers and Web Hosts. Today, ResellerClub has evolved into a one-stop-shop marketplace for all products and services that a Web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, Email, Backup, Security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 500+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for Web Professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of Web Presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

Media Contact:

Sruthi Yalaka

pr@resellerclub.com

+91-22-3079-7676, extn: 7791

Senior Manager- Marketing

ResellerClub

