Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG Unternehmen: Aves One AG ISIN: DE000A168114 Anlass der Studie: Research Note Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 12.10 EUR Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger; Cosmin Filker In the first half of 2018, Aves One AG improved its operating performance at every level, increased its revenues and margins, and generated a net profit. An increase in revenues of 32.3% was recorded, bringing the total to EUR 32.37 million (previous year: EUR 24.50 million). The portfolios acquired in 2017 and the significant increase in capacity utilisation in the Container and Rail segments were crucial factors in these developments. Rental rates increased in the Container segment, which also resulted in increased revenues. The ongoing portfolio expansion trend continued, with investments of EUR 37.1 million and USD 59.0 million in fixed assets in the first half of 2018. On the basis of these investments, revenues are expected to continue rising in the future. The growth in revenue was primarily generated in Rail and Container, the two most important segments. The Real Estate segment also contributed EUR 0.21 million in revenue. This was a result of the acquisition in March 2018 of a logistics property worth EUR 10.40 million. The Container segment generated a 27.1% increase in revenues, bringing the total to EUR 14.46 million (previous year: EUR 11.38 million), and benefited from both the increased capacity utilisation and the rise in rental rates. As a result, fixed assets in the Container segment increased by 26.3% to EUR 269.05 million (previous year: EUR 213.00 million). In the first half-year, additions to the portfolio included mint-condition containers in the amount of USD 59.0 million (EUR 53.07 million). This investment was undertaken in several instalments up to mid-2018 and is expected to contribute further to revenue growth in the future. In the Rail segment, revenues increased by 16.5% to EUR 14.94 million (previous year: EUR 12.83 million). The Rail portfolio was continuously expanded through portfolio purchases. Further growth was also generated by the acquisition of newly built rail cars, for which additional orders are also expected to materialise in the coming quarters. In total, fixed assets in the Rail segment increased by 7.2% to EUR 244.10 million (previous year: EUR 227.63 million). Across all segments, fixed assets increased by 18.9% to EUR 513.37 million (previous year: EUR 440.50 million), plus property in the amount of EUR 10.40 million. The assets from the NACCO/CIT transaction are not yet included in this figure; we estimate that these will total approximately EUR 300 million. This means that the originally planned asset volume of EUR 750 million for 2018 should be exceeded by a significant margin. The revenue increases are reflected in a disproportionately high rise in earnings, resulting from rising capacity utilisation rates and the lean management approach. Accordingly, the EBITDA margin increased from an already high level of 52.0% to 67.9%. In the same period, EBITDA rose by 72.4% to EUR 21.97 million (previous year: EUR 12.74 million). The company's high level of cost discipline can also be seen in the holding costs, which fell from EUR -2.59 million (H1 2017) to EUR -1.51 million (H1 2018). The improvement in earnings was achieved across both segments. The Container segment benefited in particular from both the increased capacity utilisation and higher rental rates, leading to a 99.9% increase in Container segment EBITDA to EUR 11.97 million (previous year: EUR 5.99 million). In comparison, EBITDA in the Rail segment increased by 16.7% to EUR 11.07 million (previous year: EUR 9.49 million). The EBITDA margin in the Rail segment, on the other hand, had already been at a very high level in the previous year and remained stable at 74.1% (previous year: 74.0%). By contrast, the EBITDA margin in the Container segment increased from 52.6% (H1 2017) to 82.8% (H1 2018). The reasons for this included the increase in rental rates, higher capacity utilisation and the selling off of vacant containers, which had placed a double burden on the margin, due previously to the permit fee on the one hand and the lack of rental income on the other. Adjusted for non-cash exchange rate effects, this led to a net profit of EUR 1.14 million (previous year: EUR -6.77 million). Having had a profitable first quarter this financial year, we therefore also ended the second quarter in profit. We expect that this trend will continue and that we will be able to keep generating a net profit. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung (German): 08.11.18 (1:38 pm) Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe (German): 08.11.18 (2:30 pm) Datum (Zeitpunkt) Fertigstellung (English): 20.11.18 (1:35 pm) Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe (English): 21.11.18 (3:00 pm) November 21, 2018