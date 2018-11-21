sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,40 Euro		+0,40
+5,71 %
WKN: A16811 ISIN: DE000A168114 Ticker-Symbol: AVES 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AVES ONE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVES ONE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,16
7,39
16:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVES ONE AG
AVES ONE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVES ONE AG7,40+5,71 %