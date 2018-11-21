Tree of Knowledge International Corp. Provides Update on Its Product Marketing Efforts in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI; OTC PINK: TRKWF) (the "Company", "Tree of Knowledge" or "TOK") (formerly Courtland Capital Inc.) has established an excellent relationship with distribution partner, Farma USA, for the sale of its proprietary formulated CBD products in Brazil for illnesses such as epilepsy, autism, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia and is regularly generating purchase orders. The Brazilian market continues to be critical to the Tree of Knowledge business plan as the Company has already achieved the Brazilian government health department approval of its CBD products. This means that the Company's products can be prescribed by doctors and paid for by the Brazilian government's medical system. Tree of Knowledge believes that Brazil, a country with a population over 200,000,000 and an epilepsy population approaching 1,000,000, will be a significant growing market for its government-approved products.

Farma USA has educated approximately 750 doctors throughout Brazil through an educational program about the benefits of CBD and will continue these educational efforts, developing procedures of how to prescribe CBD, and the assurance that, after doctors prescribe, the products will be covered by government insurance.

Michael Caridi, Chairman of Tree of Knowledge, commented, "We are pleased that our proprietary products have been approved by Brazil's Health Department, ANVISA, and are continuing to be prescribed as a leading CBD product. The Brazilian market is one of the largest CBD product markets in South America and Tree of Knowledge is establishing itself as a market leader with its specifically formulated products. As we continue to grow our international footprint, we are thankful that our products are making a difference in many patients and their families' lives in this holiday season."

EVRCBDBrazil FarmaUSA CBD Cannabis Epilepsy Autism Parkinsons MS Fibromyalgia TOKI EVRCBD Brazil TreeOfKnowledgeInternational International

ABOUT TREE OF KNOWLEDGE

The Company produces and sells hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in certain jurisdictions in the United States, as well as in Europe, South America, Australia and China. Cannabidiol/CBD is a natural constituent of hemp which is purported to contain wellness properties. TOK's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

For further information about TOK, please see the Company's website at www.Evrcbd.com or contact the following:

Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

Michael Caridi, Chairman

Tel: +1 (917) 295-1374

Michael@evrcbd.com

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528691/Tree-of-Knowledge-International-Corp-Provides-Update-on-Its-Product-Marketing-Efforts-in-Brazil