E-PACK Europe 2019 Agenda to Feature Leading Industry Influencers

Smithers Pira's inaugural packaging for e-commerce event to feature leading brands, retailers, converters and more

Following on from the huge success of the E-PACK US Summit launch in Chicago this past September, the inaugural European edition is set to take place on 25-27 March 2019 in Berlin and promises to be even bigger and better.

With the overall market for e-commerce packaging expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, expanding at an annual growth rate of 14.3% from 2017 through to 2022, the e-commerce packaging market is one of the most attractive areas of the global packaging industry. The rapidly evolving nature of e-commerce as a sales and delivery channel is causing brands, logistics companies, conventional and online retailers, converters and material suppliers to all position themselves to take advantage of this.

The E-PACK Europe 2019 programme will cover the full landscape of the packaging for e-commerce market, with topics set to be discussed including:

Innovative technologies transforming the supply chain, with speakers including IKEA, Foresta.IO and EMOTA

and New materials and latest technologies, with speakers including DS Smith, Zalando, Sealed Air and THIMM The Highpack Group

and Retailers and brand perspectives - opportunities and challenges, with speakers including John Lewis & Partners, Mondelez International, Britvic, Rakuten and Mars Wrigley Confectionary

and Sustainability in e-commerce packaging, with speakers including RePack, IKEA and Smurfit Kappa

Additional topics include the future of e-commerce packaging, omnichannel, design and innovation for e-commerce packaging, with other speakers including Mattel, Amcor, Pernod Ricard, Garcon Wines, Perfetti Van Melle, ABS Greenworld and more.

View the full programme and speaker line-up at www.ecommercepacksummit.com/europe/2019-agenda.

In addition to the dynamic programme, E-PACK Europe attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in an omnichannel packaging design workshop and an exclusive site visit to reBuy's Fulfilment Centre in Berlin.

Find out more and register your place at www.ecommercepacksummit.com/europe.

Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available.

