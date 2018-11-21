As from November 27, 2018, Unit rights issued by Unibap AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 10, 2018. Instrument: Unit rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: UNIBAP UR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011984830 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 163761 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from November 27, 2018, paid subscribed units issued by Unibap AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscribed units ------------------------------------------------ Short name: UNIBAP BTU ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011984848 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 163762 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.