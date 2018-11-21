

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.T) said that it will eliminate 490 jobs from its workforce in Northern Ireland as part of an extensive round of layoffs announced earlier this month.



Bombardier said, 'Following the global workforce adjustments announced by Bombardier Inc on November 8 2018, we have reviewed our manpower requirements in Belfast and regret to confirm that we must reduce our workforce across the company by 490 employees.'



The company said it continues to explore opportunities to help mitigate the number of compulsory redundancies. However, it needs to continue to cut costs and improve the efficiency of its operations to help ensure its long-term competitiveness.



The company said earlier this month that it would cut 5,000 jobs globally.



