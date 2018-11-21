Technavio analysts forecast the global facial cleansers and toners market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growth of organic skin care products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global facial cleansers and toners market 2019-2023. Over the past five years, the global skin care market has witnessed a transformation in consumer buying behavior. Due to the adverse effects caused by the prolonged use of inorganic and synthetic personal care products, consumers are gravitating toward organic products as an appropriate solution for their day-to-day needs. Additionally, numerous doctors and beauticians across the globe are promoting organic products skin care products (including facial cleansers and toners) for their proven results. However, organic skin care products (including facial cleansers and toners) do not yield immediate results but ensure effective benefits over a prolonged period of use. Therefore, due to all these benefits, the global facial cleansers and toners market is expected to witness exponential growth over the next five years.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global facial cleansers and toners market is the growth of organic skin care products:

Global facial cleansers and toners market: Increasing consumer awareness on facial care

Growing popularity of skin care products, including face care products, and rise in awareness toward social standards for appearance among people are the prime factors driving the growth of the global facial cleansers and toners market. A wide variety of products with different qualities are available in the global facial cleansers and toners market. Consumers prefer standard quality products that are non-toxic, long-lasting, and do not have any adverse effect on the skin. Procter Gamble, Beiersdorf, and L'Oreal Group brands have strong brand recognition among customers. Thus, consumers are ready to pay an additional price for facial cleansers and toners of these brands.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Other key factors driving the growth of the market is the growing adoption of cleansers to treat dermatological disorders. Owing to the significant increase in global pollution, consumers are facing numerous issues such as skin blackening, pimples, tan, dryness, and others. As a result, consumers are more inclined towards adopting facial care products, especially facial cleansers and toners to address the above-mentioned problems."

Global facial cleansers and toners market: Segmentation analysis

The global facial cleansers and toners market research report provides market segmentation by product (cleansers and toners), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 42% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

