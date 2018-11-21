Technavio analysts forecast the global radiation syndrome treatment market to grow at a CAGR of over 6 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate due in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181121005042/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global radiation syndrome treatment market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Extensive use of nuclear medicine is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global radiation syndrome treatment market 2019-2023. The advances in the field of diagnostic devices for the treatment of various indications have resulted in the market witnessing a significant increase in the use of nuclear medicines in recent years. These nuclear medicines are used in diagnostic devices such as MRI scanners and PET scanners to help the detection of the disease. With the growing initiatives by governments and vendors toward raising the awareness about the disease, the market is expected to witness an increase in the diagnosis of various indications. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global radiation syndrome treatment market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global radiation syndrome treatment market is the increase in nuclear testing:

Global radiation syndrome treatment market: Increase in nuclear testing

Increasing nuclear testing in South-East Asia in recent years has resulted in the rise in symptoms of radiation toxicity and exposure in nearby countries. Also, various scientists and pharmaceutical companies believe that the increased testing of nuclear launches caused significant damage to the environment and the people around the location. Similarly, the growing terrorists' activities across the globe have led to an increase in military operations and these activities are leading to the rise in the attention of regulatory authorities to overcome the health-related issues caused due to radiation.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "North Korea conducted the biggest nuclear testing in October 2017, and the results show that the damage caused by the testing has resulted in serious health issues in residents in the nearby cities. Similarly, the terror attack of 9/11 has resulted in the US FDA to be actively involved in developing various drugs and vaccines to treat acute radiation syndrome. These factors are expected to contribute heavily to the market growth during the forecast period."

Global radiation syndrome treatment market: Segmentation analysis

The global radiation syndrome treatment market research report provides market segmentation by disease (HSC syndrome, CNS syndrome, GI syndrome, and cardiovascular syndrome) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of radiation syndrome, primarily through the rise in the use of radiation for oncology indications and various initiatives taken by the US government for spreading awareness about radiation toxicity are expected to drive the market in the Americas during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181121005042/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com