Reynolds UK Launches New Aptus Websites Platform for Automobile Retailers

Aptus Web Platform Is Built for Multiple Devices to Deliver Better Results

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company announced today that Reynolds U.K. Automotive has launched its all-new, comprehensive website platform for automobile retailers: Aptus Websites.

The Aptus platform utilises adaptive web design to support a smoother and more flexible online retail experience for consumers from start to finish. In the process, it functions as a critical foundation that helps automobile retailers build a truly effective digital strategy for the dealership.

"Over the past several years, we have invested significantly in the Reynolds Retail Management System to deliver new and enhanced retailing tools for dealers," said Adele Feeney, Managing Director for Reynolds U.K. Automotive. "These tools are built to work together to deliver better operating performance for dealers and a better experience to dealership customers.

"As part of Reynolds Retail Management System, Aptus offers seamless integration with the Reynolds POWER DMS, as well as with Contact Advantage software, enabling dealers to maximise efficiency and provide a rewarding online experience to consumers," she added.

Adele Feeney also noted that consumers today expect to be able to find the information they want, when they want it, and in the format they want it, regardless of which device they are using.

"That's why it is increasingly important for a dealership's website to be optimised for mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. Aptus delivers that capability to dealers," Feeney said.

The benefits of Aptus Websites include:

Integration with the POWER system and Contact Advantage helps dealers eliminate the need to re-key information between systems.

Greater control over presentation and customer targeting, since dealers are able to choose what is visible to consumers on various devices, all while maintaining one URL for better search engine optimisation (SEO) value.

An intuitive administrative tool that allows dealership employees better control in managing site components.

User-friendly website editing, with easy drag-and-drop capabilities so dealers can make changes at a moment's notice.

Fast page load times, which is critical to delivering a pleasing mobile experience to consumers and increasing conversion rates.

"The Aptus web platform has been a tremendous success for Haynes," said Marcus Nye, IT Manager with the Haynes Automotive Group. "We have rolled out eight Aptus sites with plans for a further two and would not consider any other option now. We have real-time two-way stock integration with the POWER system, speeding up the process of showing our vehicle stock and allowing for changes in the DMS to be immediately reflected online.

"Thanks to the flexibility of the platform we have been able to customise our site design to suit our different car, commercial, truck, and agricultural businesses requirements," he added.

Adele Feeney concluded: "Backed by our team of specialists, Aptus Websites help dealers build a bespoke online presence that enables them to stand out from other dealerships and create an engaging experience that keeps consumers clicking."

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds in the U.K. provides automotive retailing solutions for car dealers and manufacturers. The company has been at the forefront of the computer industry since the 1960s and has provided innovative solutions to the automotive market place, along with comprehensive hardware maintenance and surround services for more than 50 years. Reynolds and Reynolds is headquartered in the U.S. and serves automotive dealerships with software, business forms, and services in North America, Canada, the U.K., and Europe.

For more information: www.reyrey.co.uk.