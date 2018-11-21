Coinmama: Crypto Sunday Event Set To Raise Cryptocurrency Awareness

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / Cryptocurrency retail platform Coinmama has officially announced the first ever blockchain holiday initiative entitled Crypto Sunday to spread awareness and promote adoption of cryptocurrency during the upcoming holiday shopping season. Scheduled for November 25th, the one-day event will feature discounts from participating cryptocurrency brokers and exchanges along with deals issued by retailers and companies that will be accepting cryptocurrency payments.

Drawing a parallel to the launch of the first Cyber Monday e-commerce event, Crypto Sunday is designed to showcase the increasing relevance of cryptocurrency not just as a tool for speculation, but also its purchasing power and fungibility. By embarking on an event specifically designed to spark participation, Crypto Sunday aims to educate new users on cryptocurrency's application as a payment method. Through more mainstream awareness to original premise of cryptocurrency through the holiday promotions, Crypto Sunday aspires to garner greater adoption by partaking in one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Coinmama has invited the entire cryptocurrency community to join in the event, appealing to exchanges and merchants specifically with complimentary listing options. In the spirit of spreading awareness and appealing to the broadest audience possible, any exchange or broker offering cryptocurrency along with all merchants that accept crypto as a form of payment can freely list on the website after completing a short form. For interested shoppers, the website features a list of participating merchants that can be searched and filtered by category or accepted cryptocurrency.

Per Coinmama CEO Asaph Schulman, 'Coinmama is proud to launch this initiative to raise Crypto awareness & adoption and make people understand the benefits of Crypto as a payment method.' Industry evangelist Tim Draper, shared his optimism surrounding the event, remarking 'Crypto Sunday is inspired! Time to open the world to a better form of currency. I'll have to buy some more bitcoins to do my holiday shopping now.'

As focus shifts from speculation towards use cases, Ran NeuNer, CEO of OnChain Capital and a popular fixture on CNBC believes, 'We need less talk about price and more of this! What an incredible initiative and one we should all support.' Highlighting the ongoing shift towards newer technologies, eToro CEO Yoni Assia underlines: 'The use of blockchain and crypto is and will become a way of life. The technology of money is changing, and a lot of people don't understand how big this transformation is because it's happening over centuries.'

To learn more about the event, please visit cryptosunday.com.

About Coinmama

Founded in 2013, Coinmama offers cryptocurrency services for fiat-to-crypto transactions. With an emphasis on simplicity, user friendliness, and accessibility, Coinmama provides an easy on-ramp for individuals to buy multiple cryptocurrencies using credit cards, debit cards, and bank wire transfers in a secure, regulated environment.

