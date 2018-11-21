Technavio analysts forecast the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing popularity of AR in location-based games is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market 2018-2022. The adoption of AR in location-based games, where virtual content is layered over real-world surroundings and objects, is increasing. These games can be accessed through smartphone devices and wearables such as smart glasses. The growth in popularity of AR in location-based games can be attributed primarily to platform flexibility. Unlike virtual reality (VR) games that require investments for dedicated eye gear and headsets, AR is compatible across most mobile devices and headsets. Post the massive success of Niantic's Pokémon Go released in July 2016, location-based AR games have gained increased traction for game developers. Google's announcement, in March 2018, regarding the opening of the Google Maps platform that allows game developers to develop better location-based gameplay is expected to improve the quality of such game offerings. This will drive the mobile games segment, thereby fueling the growth of the global mobile VAS market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market is the rapid increase in smartphone penetration:

Global mobile value-added services (VAS) market: Rapid increase in smartphone penetration

There has been a rapid increase in the number of smartphone users worldwide. Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices for various purposes, ranging from gaming and web-browsing to e-commerce and social media interaction. The adoption of smartphone devices and tablets has been largely driven by the user's need to access content on-the-go. The portability of such devices has spurred a shift toward mobile platforms from traditional desktops. Also, mobile phone manufacturers have introduced a wide array of smartphone offerings at competitive prices. This allows consumers to choose smartphones that cater to their specific requirements. The high competition in the smartphone market has reflected in smartphone prices, thus making them affordable for consumers. With improvements in internet speed and technological infrastructure in emerging economies such as India and China, the smartphone penetration would continue to increase during the forecast period. This is expected to drive the global mobile VAS market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices, "Apart from increasing smartphone penetration, another major factor driving the growth of the market is digitization of key industries. With the rapid advent of urbanization, mobile Internet and technology are finding a profound role in customers' day to day activities. The digitization of key industries such as the transport and banking industry signify the prominence of mobile-based services. For instance, the global popularity of cab booking applications such as Uber and Ola, where customers can avail transportation through mobile location-based service (LBS) applications, has revolutionized the transport sector."

Global mobile value-added services (VAS) market: Segmentation analysis

The global mobile value-added services (VAS) market research report provides market segmentation by product (mobile advertising, mobile games, mobile music and video streaming, mobile money and m-commerce, mobile publications), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The mobile advertising segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 47% share, followed by the mobile games, mobile music and video streaming, mobile money and m-commerce, and mobile publications segments respectively. However, during the forecast period, the mobile games segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the mobile money and m-commerce segment and mobile music and video streaming.

