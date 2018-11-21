The global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increased technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization. Vendors operating in the global market focus on introducing innovative and technologically advanced products, in terms of features such as design, build quality, smart connectivity, and others. Despite the higher cost, consumers prefer swimming pool alarms that have features such as smart monitoring, mobile app-based notification, and self-feeding mechanism. Consumers prefer these innovative products because these are easy to handle and operate and provide precise and accurate monitoring. These enhanced features and product innovations lead to product premiumization, which helps manufacturers achieve better customer engagement and enhance their profit margins. Therefore, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advancement in sensing technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market:

Global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market: Advancement in sensing technology

The increasing safety awareness and swimming pool safety laws have propelled the demand for swimming pool alarms across the globe. This increased demand has led to huge product innovation and introduction of multiple swimming pool alarm technologies such as infrared motion detectors, floating security devices, motion-activated cameras, gate alarms, personal immersion alarms, perimeter alarms, and sonar alarms. These alarms have distinct features and functioning based on their operating technology. The increased advancement has led to increased accuracy and precision of swimming pool alarms. This has further led to a rise in the adoption of residential and commercial swimming pool alarms across the globe.

"Growing awareness about the benefits of healthy living among the global population is another factor that is propelling the demand for fitness activities such as swimming. This has raised the demand for swimming pools as well as accessories such as swimming pool alarms as these products alert the users about any unauthorized access to their swimming pool areas and help prevent accidental drowning," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer electronics.

Global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market by end-user (residential and commercial), by product (surface wave sensors, sub-surface disturbance sensors, pool gate and door alarms, wristbands) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 59% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

