Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 21
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/11/2018) of £179.55m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/11/2018) of £179.55m
|Cash Position of £13.0m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/11/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,242.59p
|8,006,179
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2224.10p
|Income share price
|2165.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(3.46)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 20/11/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|11.85
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|11.51
|3
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|11.26
|4
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.95
|5
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.55
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|8.62
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|7.52
|8
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|5.36
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.56
|10
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.44
|11
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|3.05
|12
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.64
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.91
|14
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.37
|15
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.93
|16
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|0.92
|17
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.70
|18
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.67
|19
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.52
|20
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.43
|21
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.40
|22
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.37
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.37
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.11
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.00
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00