Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2018) - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's 2018 winter reverse circulation ("RC") exploration drill program has begun at the Lapon Canyon Gold Project, located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

The Lapon Project consists of 96 claims (1940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, easily accessible by secondary state roads. A state grid power transmission line passes within three kilometres of the project. The Company owns 100% of the property with a 2% NSR payable on 36 of the claims.

Drilling will focus on infill and expansion of the Lapon Rose zone and other exploration targets on the property.

Key Highlights:

To date, mineralization has been discovered in a broad, altered, fractured and brecciated NE trending structural corridor termed the Lapon Rose Zone. Anomalous gold values are denoted in many areas within this zone, and significant higher-grade mineralization over significant widths is located within sub vertical en echelon zones of intense alteration and gold enrichment.

The company acquired an additional 60 claims that covers possible on strike extensions of the fault structures controlling the mineralization.

The discovery of new gold mineralization (RC 17-19; 18.6 g/t Au (uncut) over 6.1 meters) located 325 meters away and 200 meters higher than the last known gold mineralization. It is not known at this time if this is an extension of the Lapon Rose or an entirely new zone. With the discovery at this location, the vertical extent of gold mineralization now exceeds 400 meters.

Previous Drilling highlights include (all previously announced) 22.9 meters at 7.84 g/t, 13.7 meters at 48.02 g/t, 12.2 meters at 77.62 g/t, and 9.2 meters at 39.17 g/t.

Drilling Targets

Drilling will focus on infill and expansion drilling at the Lapon Rose zone, follow up drilling at the new discovery in Hole RC 17-19, as well as drilling other targets, which include other fault alteration zones, which in some instances show evidence of previous workings.

Michel David, President states: "We are very excited and encouraged by these and past drill results which now confirm the potential of the project. The planed drilling will continue to develop our understanding of the gold mineralization zones which appear to be open in all directions."

Walker's initial geological mapping and prospecting on the Project demonstrated the potential for the emplacement of significant gold mineralization. Previous drilling in 2015, 2016 and 2017 confirmed this potential.

About the Lapon Project.

The Lapon Project is cut by a series of steeply dipping cross fault structures cutting across the Walker trend, analogous to other cross fault structures responsible for many gold and base metal deposits in the world. These faults are heavily sheared and altered (sericite, iron oxides) with abundant silica, varying in width from 60 to 300 meters. Four of these structures have been discovered at Lapon, and at least two can be traced for over four kilometers.

Small scale high grade mining began on the project in 1914. Approximately 600 meters of drifts and raises were developed from two adits and a two-stamp mill was built. Further underground work was carried out, returning numerous assay values in the range of one ounce per ton, with a sample at the end of an adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton. (National Instrument 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Additional work on the Project in the following years, included the installation of a ball mill and milling facilities.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

