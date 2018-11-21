A University of Michigan team hopes to offer a 15% efficient solar window product, which allows 50% of the light through. It has received US$1.3 million from the Department of Energy's Solar Energy Technologies Office to develop the idea further.From pv magazine USA Last year, a group from the University of Michigan published research suggesting that the United States could get 40% of its electricity from solar windows. Their projection suggested 5 to 7 billion square meters of usable window space existed, and that a 5% efficient solar window product applied across the area would get close that ...

