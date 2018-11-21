The Internet giant began construction on what will be its fifth datacenter in Europe. The €600 million facility will be powered exclusively by clean energy sources, the company said.Google Inc. has begun construction on its fifth European datacenter - a €600 million facility located just outside Fredericia, in western Denmark. "In Fredericia, Google is committed to matching its energy use with 100 percent carbon-free energy," the internet giant said on its blog. "This commitment includes the electricity use of our data centers, too." It is now seeking PPAs from various Danish renewable energy ...

