

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After considering her own run for House Speaker in the next Congress, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, announce her endorsement of longtime House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for the position on Tuesday.



Fudge said in a statement Pelosi has assured her that 'the most loyal voting bloc in the Democratic party, Black women, will have a seat at the decision-making table.'



'I am now confident that we will move forward together and that the 116th Congress will be a Congress of which we can all be proud,' Fudge said.



Fudge endorsed Pelosi for House Speaker as well as Congressman Steny Hoyer, D-Md., for House Majority Leader and Congressman Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., for House Majority Whip.



In an interview with The Cleveland Plain Dealer last week, Fudge said she did not believe Pelosi has the votes to once again become House Speaker and indicated she was 'thinking about' running for the position.



The news of the endorsement coincided with Pelosi's announcement of her intention to restore the House Administration Subcommittee on Elections and name Fudge as Chairwoman.



'Unfortunately, House Republicans eliminated this critical subcommittee in 2013,' Pelosi said. 'And sadly, the appalling conduct we have witnessed in Florida, Georgia and too many other places during this election has once again underscored the absolute necessity of this subcommittee's establishment.'



'The protection of the vote is well served by House Democrats and is needed at this crucial time when the vote is under assault,' she added. 'Chairwoman Fudge's subcommittee will expose and confront disenfranchisement and strengthen fair elections across America.'



Fudge's endorsement is seen as a major blow to efforts by several current and incoming Democrats to prevent Pelosi from reclaiming the Speaker's gavel.



Sixteen House Democrats signed a letter released on Monday pledging to oppose Pelosi in both the caucus vote next week and on the House floor in January.



With Fudge's decision, the small group of Democrats will have just a short time to find another challenger before the caucus vote.



(Photo: Tim Evanson)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX