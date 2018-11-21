Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 21 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 120,404 Highest price paid per share (pence): 23.7500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.3125

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,913,406 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,913,406 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 30 23.20 16:29:07 London Stock Exchange 2568 23.20 16:29:00 London Stock Exchange 457 23.10 16:21:29 London Stock Exchange 3807 23.10 16:21:29 London Stock Exchange 8527 23.10 16:21:28 London Stock Exchange 3371 23.10 16:20:42 London Stock Exchange 30 23.10 16:20:35 London Stock Exchange 3328 23.10 16:15:11 London Stock Exchange 2796 23.10 16:13:21 London Stock Exchange 32 23.10 16:08:56 London Stock Exchange 3289 23.10 16:08:56 London Stock Exchange 8 23.10 15:50:52 London Stock Exchange 974 23.10 15:50:52 London Stock Exchange 17095 23.00 15:49:01 London Stock Exchange 2111 23.00 15:49:01 London Stock Exchange 2322 23.00 15:48:56 London Stock Exchange 1267 23.25 15:13:04 London Stock Exchange 3113 23.25 15:02:11 London Stock Exchange 4356 23.30 13:55:28 London Stock Exchange 4352 23.30 13:49:03 London Stock Exchange 4043 23.30 13:43:36 London Stock Exchange 4397 23.35 13:21:01 London Stock Exchange 922 23.50 13:03:17 London Stock Exchange 3105 23.50 13:02:03 London Stock Exchange 2152 23.45 12:39:24 London Stock Exchange 1719 23.45 12:39:24 London Stock Exchange 3681 23.55 11:28:41 London Stock Exchange 710 23.55 11:28:41 London Stock Exchange 4008 23.55 11:24:21 London Stock Exchange 2262 23.55 11:24:21 London Stock Exchange 28 23.55 11:12:06 London Stock Exchange 3021 23.55 11:12:06 London Stock Exchange 1792 23.55 11:02:59 London Stock Exchange 377 23.55 10:52:52 London Stock Exchange 1056 23.55 10:52:48 London Stock Exchange 3904 23.60 10:25:42 London Stock Exchange 3932 23.70 10:22:26 London Stock Exchange 1547 23.75 09:55:47 London Stock Exchange 1222 23.75 09:55:47 London Stock Exchange 11 23.75 09:55:47 London Stock Exchange 1126 23.75 09:55:47 London Stock Exchange 21 23.65 09:19:49 London Stock Exchange 2998 23.65 09:19:49 London Stock Exchange 1222 23.65 08:52:15 London Stock Exchange 3183 23.65 08:51:53 London Stock Exchange 2990 23.50 08:37:36 London Stock Exchange 1142 23.50 08:37:36 London Stock Exchange

-ends-