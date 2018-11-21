sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, November 21

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:21 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):120,404
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.7500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.3125

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,913,406 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,913,406 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
3023.2016:29:07London Stock Exchange
256823.2016:29:00London Stock Exchange
45723.1016:21:29London Stock Exchange
380723.1016:21:29London Stock Exchange
852723.1016:21:28London Stock Exchange
337123.1016:20:42London Stock Exchange
3023.1016:20:35London Stock Exchange
332823.1016:15:11London Stock Exchange
279623.1016:13:21London Stock Exchange
3223.1016:08:56London Stock Exchange
328923.1016:08:56London Stock Exchange
823.1015:50:52London Stock Exchange
97423.1015:50:52London Stock Exchange
1709523.0015:49:01London Stock Exchange
211123.0015:49:01London Stock Exchange
232223.0015:48:56London Stock Exchange
126723.2515:13:04London Stock Exchange
311323.2515:02:11London Stock Exchange
435623.3013:55:28London Stock Exchange
435223.3013:49:03London Stock Exchange
404323.3013:43:36London Stock Exchange
439723.3513:21:01London Stock Exchange
92223.5013:03:17London Stock Exchange
310523.5013:02:03London Stock Exchange
215223.4512:39:24London Stock Exchange
171923.4512:39:24London Stock Exchange
368123.5511:28:41London Stock Exchange
71023.5511:28:41London Stock Exchange
400823.5511:24:21London Stock Exchange
226223.5511:24:21London Stock Exchange
2823.5511:12:06London Stock Exchange
302123.5511:12:06London Stock Exchange
179223.5511:02:59London Stock Exchange
37723.5510:52:52London Stock Exchange
105623.5510:52:48London Stock Exchange
390423.6010:25:42London Stock Exchange
393223.7010:22:26London Stock Exchange
154723.7509:55:47London Stock Exchange
122223.7509:55:47London Stock Exchange
1123.7509:55:47London Stock Exchange
112623.7509:55:47London Stock Exchange
2123.6509:19:49London Stock Exchange
299823.6509:19:49London Stock Exchange
122223.6508:52:15London Stock Exchange
318323.6508:51:53London Stock Exchange
299023.5008:37:36London Stock Exchange
114223.5008:37:36London Stock Exchange

-ends-


