

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Following two days of losses, the European markets ended Wednesday's session firmly in positive territory. Investor sentiment received a boost from a media report that Italian government is likely to make compromise with the European Union on certain aspects of its budget.



Investors heaved a sigh of relief after newspaper La Stampa reported that Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini might be open to budget revisions.



The report said that Salvini was willing to reduce the planned spending on a citizen's income and the unwinding of a previous pension reform.



Meanwhile, the European Commission has warned Italy of financial sanctions over its budget.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.14 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.22 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.03 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.61 percent and the CAC of France rose 1.03 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.47 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.82 percent.



In Frankfurt, industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp gained 2.70 percent despite reporting a sharp fall in annual profits.



In Paris, Renault jumped 1.10 percent. The automaker has appointed interim leaders to manage the company and oversee its share of a globe-spanning alliance with Nissan Motor following the arrest of Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn in Japan.



In London, Johnson Matthey soared 14.15 percent. The company expects its full-year earnings to be at the upper end of expectations.



Home improvement retailer Kingfisher tumbled 3.05 percent. After reporting flat sales for the third quarter, the company said it would exit Russia, Spain and Portugal.



Software group Sage Group gained 2.24 percent after warning of lower margins this year.



Drug-maker Indivior plummeted 11.07 percent after losing a U.S. court ruling in a case against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.



The UK budget deficit in October far exceeded expectations and was the biggest for the month in three years, raising the likelihood of the government missing its borrowing target for the fiscal year, official data showed on Wednesday.



The public sector net borrowing, or PSNB, excluding state banks was GBP 8.8 billion in October, which was the highest for the month since 2015, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists had forecast a deficit of GBP 6.1 billion. In September, the deficit was GBP 2.84 billion and the shortfall was GBP 7.23 billion in October 2017.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a much steeper than expected drop in new orders for U.S. durable goods in the month of October, with the sharp decline largely reflecting a substantial decrease in orders for transportation equipment.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 4.4 percent in October following a revised 0.1 percent dip in September. Economists had expected orders to slump by 2.5 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.



A day earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged higher in the week ended November 17th.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 224,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 221,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 215,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous week.



After reporting six straight months of decreases, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing existing home sales in the U.S. rebounded by more than anticipated in the month October.



NAR said existing home sales surged up by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.22 million in October after plunging by 3.4 percent to a rate of 5.15 million in September. Economists had expected existing home sales to jump by 1.0 percent.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly deteriorated by more than initially estimated in the month of November, according to a report released by the University of Michigan on Wednesday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for November was downwardly revised to 97.5 from the preliminary reading of 98.3.



Economists had expected the consumer sentiment index to be unrevised at 98.3, which was still down slightly from 98.6 in October.



Pointing to a slowdown in the pace of U.S. economic growth, the Conference Board released a report on Wednesday showing only a slight uptick by its index of leading economic indicators in the month of October.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index inched up by 0.1 percent in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in September. The modest increase by the index matched economist estimates.



