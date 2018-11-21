

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the green, along with the rest of Europe. Traders were encouraged by a media report that Italian government is likely to make compromise with the European Union on certain aspects of its budget.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.82 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,841.48. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.19 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.80 percent.



UBS climbed 2.8 percent, Credit Suisse advanced 1.9 percent and Julius Baer rose 1.4 percent.



Swiss Re increased 2.2 percent, Zurich Insurance gained 1.6 percent and Swiss Life added 1.2 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestle climbed 0.7 percent and Novartis rose 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, Roche slid 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX