

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, surging up by 6.1 percent.



The notable advance by Barnes & Noble comes after the bookstore chain reported a narrower than expected fiscal second quarter loss.



Barnes & Noble reported a second quarter loss of $0.38 per share compared to analyst estimates for a loss of $0.41 per share, although its revenues of $771.2 million came in slightly below expectations for $772.0 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX