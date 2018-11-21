LOGOS Selects Yardi for Investment and Property Management

SYDNEY, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Multinational operations will be managed with a single connected Yardi platform

Logistics real estate company LOGOS will unify management of its multinational operations under a suite of software products from Yardi.

Yardi Voyager and Yardi Investment Management will comprise a single connected solution that will automate much of LOGOS' property management operations and investment lifecycle. Products that will promote efficiency by eliminating multiple data systems and manual processes include:

Yardi Job Cost , which will give LOGOS precise cost and budget oversight over construction projects;

Yardi Advanced Budgeting & Forecasting, which will deliver accurate budget projections for revenue and expenses with tenant data drawn from Yardi Voyager;

Yardi Investor Portal, which will enhance LOGOS' communication with investors by delivering statements, capital calls, distribution notices and other information online and via mobile devices.

"As a growing business, we need a consistent approach to accessing and using data cross our operations, which the integrated Yardi platform enables. Importantly, we are also able to easily execute complex multicurrency consolidations and provide our investors information in a secure environment," said Lea Martin, LOGOS' Group CFO.

"Yardi welcomes the opportunity to help LOGOS deliver outstanding services to its clients and investors. Yardi Voyager has a proven ability to scale to any degree necessary as LOGOS' portfolio value expands," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About LOGOS

LOGOS is a dynamic and growing logistics specialist with operations across Australia, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, India and New Zealand. It manages every aspect of logistics real estate, from sourcing land or facilities to undertaking development and asset management, on behalf of some of the world's leading global real estate investors. As at 30 June 2018, LOGOS has A$4.2b of equity commitments to 15 ventures with a targeted end-value of Assets Under Management of over A$9.8b. For more information, visit logosproperty.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/asia/.