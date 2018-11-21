

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two Republican Congressional committee chairmen have sent letters to the White House requesting information about Ivanka Trump's use of a personal email account to discuss government business.



Both House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., sent letters on Tuesday.



In a letter to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Gowdy said Ivanka Trump's use of a personal email account for official communications may 'implicate the Presidential Records Act and other security and recordkeeping requirements.'



Gowdy said his committee must assess whether the White House took adequate steps to archive Ivanka Trump's emails and prevent a recurrence.



In a separate letter to acting White House Counsel Emmet Flood, Johnson asked for information to help determine the extent to which Ivanka Trump's use of personal email for official business was intentional and substantial.



President Donald Trump sought to downplay his daughter and senior adviser's use of personal email in remarks to reporters on Tuesday, claiming the situation is different than when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used a private email server.



Trump said Ivanka used her personal email 'early on and for a little period of time' and claimed all her emails were preserved in presidential records.



'There was no deletion. There was no nothing. What it is is a false story,' Trump stated. 'Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails. She had a server in the basement. That's the real story.'



'This was just early on, when she came in,' he added. 'These calls were not classified, unlike Hillary Clinton's calls, which were classified. And it's all fake news.'



During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly attacked Clinton for her use of a private email server while Secretary of State, leading supporters to chant 'Lock her up!' at rallies.



A spokesman for Ivanka Trump's lawyer said the president's daughter only used her private account 'while transitioning into government' and 'almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family.'



