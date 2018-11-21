

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Approval of President Donald Trump's handling of the economy hit a record high in a new Quinnipiac University poll, although most voters disapprove of his handling of other key issues.



The poll showed 53 percent of voters approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, while 42 percent disapprove. In July, approval of Trump's handling of the economy was split 49 percent to 47 percent.



However, a majority of voters disapprove of the way Trump is handling other important issues, including foreign policy, immigration, gun policy and race relations.



Trump gets particularly poor marks for his response to the California wildfires, with 51 percent saying they disapprove compared to just 31 percent that approve.



The president received considerable criticism for threatening to cut federal funding for California, blaming the deadly fires on poor forest management by the state.



The poll found that 54 percent of voters disapprove of Trump's overall job performance, while 41 percent approve. The numbers are little changed from last month.



Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll said, 'Despite recent market downturns, voters are upbeat on what President Donald Trump has brought to the economy, but underwhelmed by just about every other aspect of the Trump tenure.'



'The surging economy is offset by deep questions about the president's character and conduct,' he added, noting most voters think Trump is not honest, not level-headed, and not empathetic.



A majority of voters disapprove of the job performance of both parties in Congress, although 62 percent think Democrats winning control of the House is a 'good thing.'



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,046 voters was conducted November 14th through 19th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.



