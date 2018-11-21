Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Commences Bulk Sample Permitting at New Alger on Discovery Vein

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") has retained Eagle Geosciences of Rouyn-Noranda to commence permitting to take a bulk sample from the Discovery Veins at New Alger which would be toll processed for recovery. It is planned that the sample will come from an area of each of the two identified veins averaging 1 g/t Au at surface. Renforth has proven that there is free gold within the mineralized vein system which is not visible to the naked eye, therefore it has been concluded that a bulk sample presents the best technique to get a true representation of the grade at, or slightly below, surface of this mineralized vein system. As part of the environmental work required for permitting Eagle Geosciences obtained, during a recent brief snow melt, composite samples of the west and east veins and the barren greywacke.

Bulk Sample Target Area with Selected Surface Assays



(To view the full-size image, please click here)

The Pontiac Vein System

Renforth has identified, through drill results, geophysics and numerous prospecting and sampling campaigns, at least 3 distinct vein systems in the Pontiac Sediments at New Alger, located south of the Thompson-Cadillac Mine Area Resource on the Cadillac Break. The best defined of these vein horizons is the "Discovery" Vein system, located on high ground approximately 200m south of the mine area, it has been traced over >450m, within which 230m was stripped and comprehensively channel sampled. Stripping and subsequent analysis led to the conclusion that the Discovery Vein system is actually 2 separate veins offset by a fault which runs NW to the western margin of the mine Thompson-Cadillac mine workings. Additionally, historic blast locations were revealed, confirming research suggesting the property was discovered via visible gold at surface in the sediments in 1924, subsequent exploration led to the opening of the mine to the north with the sinking of 2 shafts on visible gold. In the 1930s underground development from the 300 ft. level of the mine drove to the south and drifted west, through the fault, to terminate underground, as best as Renforth can determine using historic level plans, in close proximity to the largest of the historic blast craters stripped on surface. Renforth's sampling of the blast locations did return gold values in blue-black quartz. At present the extent of the Pontiac Vein System has not been quantified and is therefore not included in the Thompson-Cadillac Mine Area Resource (see press release July 17, 2014) on the wholly-owned New Alger Property.

Gold in the Pontiac Vein System

A previously unknown incident of visible gold from drill core in the Pontiac Sediments, located slightly south and east of the extent of Renforth's recent stripping as depicted on the map above, was recently discovered within Renforth's core laydown area. Renforth was relocating and cross stacking core boxes when the geologist noted the presence of visible gold is split core. The core recovered was the witness half of sample #23604 from 38.1m to 39m down the hole in NA-07-04 which assayed 6.73 g/t Au, with no recognition in the log of the presence of visible gold.

Moistened Core Sample NA-07-04 Cut (flat) and Round Side of the Core

Bulk Sample Rationale

Renforth is choosing to proceed with a bulk sample as our comprehensive surface channel program, grab sampling and thin-section analysis of the uncovered vein systems has demonstrated the presence of free gold not necessarily visible to the naked eye, which causes a nugget effect during assaying. Free, or nugget, gold in sample material can be smeared during sample preparation causing issues with the screening sample material is subjected to whereby none, some or all of the nugget material could, or could not, pass through the increasingly fine screens the assay split is subjected to. Generally speaking a "nugget effect" can cause variance in assay results and perhaps not provide an entirely representative assay result. A bulk sample processed on a toll basis for recovery would subject the material to conventional milling and processing technology used within the camp on similar material. It is hoped this will provide a better representation of the presence of gold in the vein system.

NSR Sale to Abitibi Royalties

Renforth has sold a 1% NSR interest in the New Alger Property to Abitibi Royalties for $190,000. The proceeds of this sale will fund the next drill program at Parbec, expected to commence in the next two weeks.

Technical Information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a "qualified person" pursuant to the guidelines of 43-101.

