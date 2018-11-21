Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2018) - Glen Erikson, President of Nearctic Nickel Mines Inc. (OTC Pink: NNMIF) (the "Company"), announces that the application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada referred to in the Press Release dated September 7, 2017, has been denied. As a consequence, the legal action announced in the March 30, 2018 Press Release, is to be discontinued.

