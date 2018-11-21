Alana Athletica Gives Free Leggings to Women Who Write Encouraging Messages to Abuse Survivors

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / Alana Athletica, the world's first social impact activewear brand, is launching its next collection by giving a free pair of leggings to women who write an encouraging message to courageous women in Sri Lanka who have survived abuse. Participants can submit their messages until Jan. 13, 2019. Alana Athletica is a social enterprise start-up on a mission to impact the lives of women in Sri Lanka who have survived sexual or domestic abuse, supporting them through education, employment and empowerment. Alana set out to achieve its mission by selling premium quality activewear designed for women who want to make a positive difference. Every garment sold benefits women who participate in Emerge Global, a nonprofit that empowers survivors with life skills training, leadership development, reintegration assistance, self-defense, mentoring, and counseling services for psychological support.

As advocates for women and social change, Alana is dedicated to helping solve the problem of sexual abuse and violence in Sri Lanka, and in other parts of the world as the brand grows. Although widespread in Sri Lanka, rape and sexual abuse against children remains a silenced crisis. 14 to 34 percent of college women in Sri Lanka report that they were sexually abused as a child. 84 percent of rape victims in Sri Lanka are under 18 years of age, and 97 percent of abusers are known to their victim, many of whom are family members.

"We envision a world where business has a greater purpose, which is why we've launched Alana Athletica, the world's first social impact activewear brand," said Juan Castellanos, co-founder of Alana Athletica. "We're excited to invite women to be part of our brand's mission by sharing a message of encouragement and receiving their first Alana legging as a gift."

Alana's commitment to women empowerment runs through every part of its business. Garments are made ethically in Sri Lanka (where two of its founders hail) in small production houses with a 100 percent women production workforce that receives food, fair wages, and a humane work environment.

To redeem their free legging, shoppers can visit AlanaAthletica.com to submit their encouraging message until Jan. 13, 2019. Each participant will be emailed a code that is redeemable from Jan. 15 to Jan. 27, 2019. Alana Athletica covers the cost of the legging, and shoppers pay shipping fees.

STORIES FROM THE WOMEN WE IMPACT

"The self-defense training at Emerge Global has helped me feel better about myself. When I first started, I did not know how to protect myself. Before the self-defense course I felt scared of going into society, I felt afraid when people looked at me or when I felt people were following me. It would make me want to run away. Now I feel like I can face the things I am afraid of. I can face society, and I can face people without fear. When I am doing the class I feel stronger and excited. I feel fully happy. I feel confident that I could protect myself from harm. I hope this is something that I could use to teach other people, so they can feel safe and powerful." - Emerge Global Participant

"Counseling was my favorite part of the Emerge Centre. I have never been able to talk to a counselor before. When I feel sad or am having bad thoughts, I can talk to the counselor. After talking I feel like I can be present again - I feel release. All of the subjects at the Emerge Center are different and every day is different. It makes my life happy." - Emerge Global Participant

About Alana Athletica

Alana Athletica is the world's first social [impact] activewear brand and makes premium quality activewear with a mission to impact the lives of courageous women in Sri Lanka who have survived domestic or sexual abuse. As advocates of social change, Alana works in partnership with Emerge Global to [educate], [employ], and [empower] women with private tutoring, job skills training, employment opportunities and self-defense training. Every garment sold supports women across these socioeconomic causes, helping them to survive and empowering them to thrive. Alana's commitment to women empowerment runs through every part of its business. Garments are made ethically in Sri Lanka in small production houses with a 100% women production workforce that receives food, fair wages, and a humane environment.

