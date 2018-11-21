CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Guillaume Sauzedde appointed Managing Director of CEVA Logistics' new, expanded cluster covering Germany and Eastern & Central Europe 21.11.2018 / 21:30 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Baar, Switzerland, 21 November, 2018 - CEVA Logistics has appointed Guillaume Sauzedde to the newly created position of Managing Director Germany and Eastern & Central Europe. Currently Managing Director of the Eastern & Central Europe cluster, he takes up his additional role for the expanded cluster on 30 November. He will continue to report directly to CEO, Xavier Urbain. As a result of the close synergies in the two clusters CEVA has decided to create a single cluster, under Sauzedde's leadership, from what were previously two distinct entities. The aim is to accelerate growth in Contract Logistics, Freight Management air, ocean and ground. The management team in Germany and Central & Eastern Europe will report to Sauzedde who now takes on the duties of Christian Wurst. Christian Wurst leaves the company at the end of the month. With more than 20 years' experience in the logistics industry, Sauzedde joined CEVA in October from Kuehne Nagel in Poland where he was responsible for all business lines. He has strong market knowledge and experience of both the German and Eastern European markets and this will be a key driver for the future development of the extended cluster. Commenting on the new cluster CEO Xavier Urbain says: "I am delighted to announce this new role for Guillaume. I would also like to thank Christian Wurst for his work during his time with CEVA. He hands over a well-positioned organization ready for future growth". For additional information please contact: Investors: Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 00 52 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 CEVA - Making business flow CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 56,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of $7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million in 2017. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.