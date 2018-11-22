

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 1.4 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Thursday.



That was in line with expectations and up from 1.2 percent in September.



Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, advanced an annual 1.0 percent. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



The biggest gains were fuel (4.4 percent), communications (1.9 percent) and culture (1.4 percent).



On a monthly basis, both overall and core inflation picked up 0.2 percent.



