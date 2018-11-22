Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2018) - CannaOne Technologies Inc. ("CannaOne"), is pleased to announce that on October 20, 2018 it successfully completed through its agent, Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Agent"), its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,250,000 common shares (the "Shares") for gross proceeds of $500,000. After giving effect to the Offering, 19,762,769 Shares are now issued and outstanding. The Shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. CannaOne has also issued to the Agent a non-transferable option to purchase up to 100,000 Shares at a price of $0.40 per Share which may be exercised for a period of 24 months from the listing date. The Agent also received a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, as well as a corporate finance fee. CannaOne will use the net proceeds of the Offering as described in its prospectus dated October 26, 2018, which is available for review on SEDAR.

The board of directors of CannaOne consists of Solomon Riby-Williams, Robert Chisholm, Erynn Tomlinson, and Adrian Lamoureux.