Basel, 22 November, 2018

Dufry wins new contract for five new Hudson stores

and expands its footprint at Zurich Airport

Dufry signed a new contract with Flughafen Zürich AG (Zurich Airport) to create five Hudson convenience stores, three of which will be in Terminal A and two in Terminal B and D, thus serving both the Schengen and the Non-Schengen departure areas. The contract for these duty-paid shops will run for 5 years from 1st January 2019.

Dufry already has two Hudson stores at Zurich Airport one in Terminal E and the other in Arrival 1. The five new Hudson stores will occupy a total retail space of 270m² and will offer the four key product lines of foods and beverages, media (books, newspapers and magazines), souvenirs and travel essentials. Food and beverage items will be the main focus in the product mix, as these are key lines for these stores which are located in close proximity to the departure gates.

Commenting on the new contract, Fred Creighton, Divisional CEO UK and Central Europe said, "We are extremely proud of the long running and successful partnership we have with Zurich Airport. It is the largest airport in our home country and one of the most important airports in Europe, handling around 30 million passengers each year. We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to develop additional retail space here and look forward to working in close partnership with our colleagues in the airport team, to deliver the five new Hudson stores."

Commenting on the new contract, Stefan Gross, Chief Commercial Officer Zurich Airport said, "Hudson convinced us with its tailor made offer fulfilling the needs of our passengers and enables Zurich Airport to strengthen the convenience offer in the gate areas. We are happy to confirm again the successful partnership with our partner Dufry".

