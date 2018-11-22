EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 NOVEMBER 2018 SHARES THE SHARES OF KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Kotipizza Group Oyj published on 22 November, 2018 a Stock Exchange Release where it announced that "Orkla ASA and Kotipizza Group Oyj have on 22 November 2018 entered into a Combination Agreement pursuant to which Orkla will make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Kotipizza". Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Kotipizza Group Oyj to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)). Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company." The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ************************************************ TIEDOTE 22.11.2018 OSAKKEET KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLE Kotipizza Group Oyj julkisti 22.11.2018 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan "Orkla ASA ja Kotipizza Group Oyj ovat 22.11.2018 allekirjoittaneet yhdistymissopimuksen, jonka mukaan Orkla tekee vapaaehtoisen hallituksen suositteleman julkisen käteisostotarjouksen kaikista Kotipizzan liikkeeseen lasketuista ja ulkona olevista osakkeista". Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää Kotipizza Group Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella tarkkailulistalle. Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (iv): "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen." Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260