sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,50 Euro		-0,70
-4,32 %
WKN: A14WEQ ISIN: FI4000157235 Ticker-Symbol: K0G 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ
KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ15,50-4,32 %