

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a steady note Thursday as investors pin hopes for a compromise in the row over Italy's budget. That said, trading activity is likely to remain thin amid the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the U.S.



Asian markets are trading mixed as a mixed bag of U.S. data released overnight pointed to softening growth in the world's largest economy.



The dollar drifted lower on improved risk appetite amid expectations the Federal Reserve might slow its pace of interest rate hikes.



Gold held steady after hitting its highest level in two weeks in the previous session. Oil prices dipped after the EIA reported a moderate build in crude oil inventories and U.S President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia for helping to lower oil prices.



In its latest Economic Outlook report, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has cut its global growth projection for next year to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent predicted in May.



Global economic growth has peaked and is now slowing as the world faces risks from rising trade tensions and tightening financial conditions, OECD said.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly higher as upbeat earnings news from retailers helped spur some bargain hunting after two days of heavy sell-off.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent, while the Dow ended on a flat note.



European markets bounced back from recent sharp losses on Wednesday as investors cheered media reports suggesting that Italy is likely to make compromise with the European Union on certain aspects of its budget.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index jumped 1.1 percent. The German DAX surged 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX