Focusing on the Advanced Productivity in the Pharmaceutical Field, P-MEC China 2019 Arrives in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As an extension of P-MEC brand and a world famous pharmaceutical machinery exhibition in China, P-MEC China hosted by CCCMHPIE and UBM EMEA and co-sponsored by UBM Sinoexpo has taken place in China for 13 years. It has developed into a top event of the pharmaceutical equipment and engineering industry in China and the Asia-Pacific region. It enjoys a reputation as the "weather vane of China's road of pharmaceutical manufacturing".

P-MEC China and the concurrent CPhI China 2019 will take place at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) on June 18-20, 2019. Together, they will build an important platform for people engaging in pharmaceutical production and procurement from all over the world to understand the latest technological developments of the industry and seek exchange and cooperation.

Building an exhibition platform of the whole industry chain of pharmaceutical production

P-MEC China has been following the development hotspots of China's pharmaceutical industry and combining with the global development trends in the past 13 years. It has successively expanded thematic zones in relevant areas like automatic systems, storage equipment, pharmaceutical cold chain, pharmaceutical environmental protection, clean technology, pharmaceutical packaging, and laboratory instruments, to truly realize the full coverage of exhibits from pharmaceutical factory design, pharmaceutical factory construction and pharmaceutical production to pharmaceutical product ex-warehouse.

New and regular exhibitors have actively responded since the exhibition registration for 2019 started. Over 450 quality suppliers including Shinva Medical, CHNSUN, Truking, IVEN Pharmatech, Tofflon, Canaan, Saideli, Nantong Highfine, Chunguang Pharmaceutical, Rommelag, and De Dietrich have confirmed their participation as of August 2018. The exhibition scale is expected to reach 70,000m2 in 2019, creating the strongest lineup in the history of the exhibition.

Establishment of "Pharma Automation & Information Zone" with discussion on intelligent pharmaceuticals future by industry experts

The scientific and technological progress in the pharmaceutical mechanical equipment field energizes the entire industry. The "intelligent manufacturing" technology constituted by manufacturing and intelligence will drive pharmaceutical equipment enterprises to move towards the fast lane of development. China has formed a complete preliminary intelligent equipment industry chain, from automation and digitization to intelligent industry production. With this, some Chinese pharmaceutical equipment enterprises are striving to build an intelligent equipment industry of their own.

China is now in the initial stage of intelligent manufacturing exploration, and has problems like insufficient innovation and weak technical capacity in terms of internet-based collaborative manufacturing and intelligent plant development pattern. Under these conditions, the exhibition host specially opened the "Pharma Automation & Information Zone" in 2018, and held the P-MEC China Intelligent Factory Summit. Managers of intelligent manufacturing pilot and demonstration projects from enterprises, such as Jiangzhong, Tasly, and Kelun, were invited to share their practical experience on site, and pharmaceutical equipment enterprises were furnished with an exhibition and exchange platform for idea collision.

In 2019, the "Pharma Automation & Information Zone" will be relocated to Hall N1 and co-located with the overseas exhibitors. By showcasing productivity improvement after automatic equipment transformation, intelligent production supported by complete data, the new business format of interregional production under the internet-based collaborative manufacturing, and risk control models after cloud manufacturing system establishment, the zone will enable visitors to enjoy the experience of world-leading intelligent pharmaceutical equipment.

